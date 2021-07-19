Beefy.Finance Price Hits $767.11 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $767.11 or 0.02497561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $55.23 million and $1.23 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00223869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00032298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

