Benchmark Begins Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $537.81.

NYSE:TMO opened at $519.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $390.71 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

