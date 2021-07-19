Berkshire Hathaway Inc Invests $942.56 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,096,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,564,000. AON makes up approximately 0.3% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 1.82% of AON as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,454,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,524. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

