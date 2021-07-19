Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Best Buy by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Best Buy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,611 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,021,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $108.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.48 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,271,940 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

