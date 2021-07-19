Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Better Choice stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96. Better Choice has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

