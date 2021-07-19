Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Better Choice stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96. Better Choice has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.80.
About Better Choice
