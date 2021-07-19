Beyond Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $483,113.00 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $483,113.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00100988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00144777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,900.90 or 1.00072238 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,840,823 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.