Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Sells 1,738,743 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,743 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for 0.0% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned about 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,705. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

