Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up about 2.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $71,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,258 shares of company stock worth $18,941,990 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $462.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,708. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.01.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

