Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.38). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($13.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($10.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($8.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($5.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Shares of BHVN traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $31,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

