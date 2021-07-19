Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 36.2% in June

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 38,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

BNGO traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,511,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.96. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

