Biotech Aps Wg Sells 11,229 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) insider Biotech Aps Wg sold 11,229 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $405,928.35.

Shares of KFS opened at $4.98 on Monday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.