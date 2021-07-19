Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $290.02 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $290.02 million and $4.82 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00005244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031396 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

