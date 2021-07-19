Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $327.14 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00005611 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $327.14 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00036217 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

