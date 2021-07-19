BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $1.51

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00098957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00146388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,680.49 or 0.99865775 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

