Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,897 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $303,849.09. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,398. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI opened at $79.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

