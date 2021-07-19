Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of DISAU remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,705. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

