Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,212,042 Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,212,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,242,000. Apria accounts for approximately 1.4% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Apria as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of Apria stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,881. The firm has a market cap of $940.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.