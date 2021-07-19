Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $18.15 Million Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 124.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after acquiring an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Accolade by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Accolade stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -24.73. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

