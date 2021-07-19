BlitzPredict Reaches Market Capitalization of $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

