Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Update

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of BPRMF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

BPRMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

