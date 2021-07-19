BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.31.

TSE BNE traded down C$0.52 on Monday, reaching C$4.86. 31,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,843. The stock has a market cap of C$162.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

