BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.26.

NYSE CHWY opened at $76.98 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,849.00, a PEG ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Chewy by 12.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Chewy by 112.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

