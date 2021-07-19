Boxer Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines accounts for about 5.4% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.74% of Revolution Medicines worth $159,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,433. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.93. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Insiders have sold 570,444 shares of company stock worth $18,177,589 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

