BP’s (BP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of BP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.10. 1,555,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,774,137. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

