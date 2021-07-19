BP’s (BP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.
Shares of BP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.10. 1,555,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,774,137. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
