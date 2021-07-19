Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWAY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

