Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NewAge stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NewAge has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NewAge by 19.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

