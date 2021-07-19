Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Heat Biologics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

HTBX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 378,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,463. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $6,888,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

