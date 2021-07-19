Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Heat Biologics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

HTBX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 378,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,463. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $6,888,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.