Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SON traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

