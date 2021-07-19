Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.80 Million

Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $369.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $373.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $308.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $13.86 on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $71.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

