Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. 1,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

