Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post $1.63 EPS

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. 1,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.