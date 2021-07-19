Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $606.00

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $606.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,393.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $598.88. The stock had a trading volume of 103,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $611.62. The company has a market cap of $285.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.