Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $19.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,877. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

