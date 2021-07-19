Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $39.88

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAE. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $201,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

