Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Target Price at GBX 3,570.59

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,572.35 ($46.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($50.30) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Diageo alerts:

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have bought a total of 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 over the last ninety days.

DGE stock traded down GBX 67 ($0.88) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,433.50 ($44.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,826. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,427.70.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.