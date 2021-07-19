Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Target Price at $8.57

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Frontline by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 46,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,001. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.