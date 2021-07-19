Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Target Price at $10.38

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNTNF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities started coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,948. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.