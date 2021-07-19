Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT at $40.17

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $15.67 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock worth $2,778,239 in the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

