Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $57.50

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. 9,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,958. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

