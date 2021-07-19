Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $16.86

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 128,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 3,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

