Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $51.50

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

