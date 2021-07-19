Brokers Set Expectations for Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

Shares of STX stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $507,862,551.42. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.