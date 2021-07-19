BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. 48,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $304.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 over the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

