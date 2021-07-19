Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.27. Brunswick posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $9.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

BC traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

