Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,997 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of Burford Capital worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 38.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 438,803 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,976,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,264,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,132,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

