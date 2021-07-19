Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,975. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

