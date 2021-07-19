Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,300.00

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and last traded at GBX 3,235.15 ($42.27), with a volume of 1795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,255 ($42.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,120.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other news, insider William Wyatt acquired 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, for a total transaction of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

About Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

