Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares during the quarter. American Well makes up approximately 2.1% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of American Well worth $219,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in American Well by 192.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 884,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 582,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $3,335,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,191,000. Man Group plc increased its position in American Well by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Well by 26.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,673 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. 43,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,226. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61. American Well Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

