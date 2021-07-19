California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,704 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $57,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $293.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $295.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock worth $9,243,081. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.