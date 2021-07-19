California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 30,475 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $50,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

