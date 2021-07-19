California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 57,588 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,588 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $49,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM opened at $97.10 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.08. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,544. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.